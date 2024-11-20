Cher: The Memoir, Capri, Wicked

Read

The Goddess of Pop has released a glimpse into her iconic passage through fame with Cher: The Memoir, Part One. This memoir takes readers on an intimate journey through the early years of her extraordinary life. With candid reflections, she shares stories of her rise to fame, from her childhood dreams to becoming a music and film icon. The memoir offers a behind-the-scenes look at her relationships, career milestones and the personal challenges that shaped her. Filled with her signature humor and honesty, the book captures the essence of Cher’s resilience and creativity. This first installment promises to leave fans eager for more of her incredible story.

Eat

A new Downtown restaurant taking the sports bar experience to a whole new level. Capri Columbus is an upscale sports lounge offering handcrafted cocktails and a range of delicious small plates. The bar is lined with TVs playing a range of games, from Sunday Night Football to the English Premier League. Its casual yet sophisticated environment caters to more than just the sports fanatics, and its imaginative cocktails and food offer opportunities to try new things with friends and family. Whether you’re looking to catch the game or grab a quick happy hour drink, Capri is the perfect weekend destination.

Watch

After years of anticipation, the Wicked movie adaption finally comes into theaters. The movie brings the beloved Broadway musical to the big screen in a way theater lovers have dreamed of for years. The film reimagines the untold story of Elphaba and Glinda, exploring their complex friendship and the events leading to the Wizard of Oz. Ariana Grande stars as Glinda, while Cynthia Erivo takes on the iconic role of Elphaba, promising powerful performances and showstopping musical moments. With breathtaking visuals, a reimagined soundtrack and expanded storytelling, the film offers a fresh perspective on this magical tale. As a two-part cinematic event, Wicked enchants audiences and introduces the story to a whole new generation.

Follow!

Chicken Shop Date has won over fans all of the world with its blush-worthy interviews and hilarious guests. Check out the newest visitor to the chicken shop by following the Instagram page, @chickenshopdate.

