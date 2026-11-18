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Watch – In or Out

In

Football fans and movie lovers alike have a new biographical drama to add to their watchlist. In Madden, Nicolas Cage stars as legendary NFL coach John Madden, tracing his rise from leading the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory to becoming one of football's most recognizable broadcasters. Alongside his close friendship with Raiders owner Al Davis, played by Christian Bale, the film explores Madden's family life and the creation of the iconic Madden NFL video game franchise. Directed by David O. Russell, the star-studded film also features Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller and Shane Gillis, and premieres Nov. 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

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Out

The world of Panem is calling fans back to the arena for another chapter in The Hunger Games saga. Set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's story, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping follows a young Haymitch Abernathy as he is selected for the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell, in which twice as many tributes must compete. As Haymitch navigates the brutal arena, he forms unlikely alliances, challenging the Capitol's grip on power – all while fighting to survive and protect the girl he loves, whose life becomes another weapon in President Snow's campaign against him. Directed by franchise veteran Francis Lawrence and boasting a standout cast, the film arrives in theaters Nov. 20.

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Read

A remote mountain town, a blinding snowstorm and a past that refuses to stay buried set the stage for Carter Wilson's latest psychological thriller. In When They Find Me, Annie Wolfe has spent years hiding with her 12-year-old daughter, Coral, in an isolated Colorado cabin, but their fragile sense of safety is threatened when a father and his two adult children arrive searching for someone they believe destroyed their lives. When one of them knocks on Annie's door, a dangerous chain of events unfolds, bringing suppressed secrets and unexpected twists to the surface. Readers can meet Wilson in person during a discussion panel and book signing at Storyline Bookshop in Upper Arlington on Nov. 19, alongside fellow thriller author Stephanie Wrobel.

Eat

× Expand Flour & Fetty's

Two Columbus chefs are bringing their culinary styles together for a flavorful new collaboration at Polaris. Flour & Fetty's pairs the handmade pasta of Chef Yash Kishinchand, known for Flour Modern Pasta Bar and ROOH, with the global street food influences of Chef Damian Ettish of Fetty's Street Food. The fusion menu blends Italian noodles with Thai, Southeast Asian and South African flavors, featuring creative dishes such as Miso Cacio e Pepe, Short Rib Rendang Pappardelle and Shrimp Bao. Experience the unique dining collaboration while you can – the limited-time pop-up runs through January 2027!

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Follow

This week, we're following @columbuscrew as the team gets ready to take on Inter Miami CF in Game 1 of Round One of the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs this Saturday, Nov. 21.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.