Rivals, COLO Burger Bar and Yellowstone

Read

Expand Rivals

Rivals is a new eight-part series that was recently introduced to Disney+, but before you prepare for another TV binge, read the bestselling novel it was inspired by. In 1988, Dame Jilly Cooper released Rivals, a novel from the Rutshire Chronicles. This story follows a fictional independent commercial television station, Corinium, as two opposing powers fight for control. The novel paints a picture of the high-stakes and chaos of the '80s TV industry, while feeding audiences a mix of romance and satire. Although the small screen adaption is certainly worth a watch, to truly enjoy the story, pick up a copy of Cooper's original story first.

Eat

Expand COLO Burger Bar

Craving a juicy burger or fresh sandwich to sink your teeth into this weekend? COLO Burger Bar, formerly COLO Butcher & Deli, offers high quality burgers and sandwiches crafted with ingredients from local farmers. The restaurant's burgers are created with two Ohio wagyu beef patties on a toasted bun with an array of delicious ingredients. COLO offers classics such as its BBQ Burger and Mushroom Swiss Burger, but it also has rotating weekly specials, including the Black n' Blue Burger, the STINGER and more! Stop by COLO Burger Bar for a delicious classic burger, or discover a new delicious combination with their weekly special.

Watch

Expand Yellowstone

The final season of Yellowstone has finally premiered, drawing viewers back to the dramatic story of the Dutton family, who own one of the largest cattle ranches in America. Known for its rugged landscapes and intense family dynamics, the show follows the Duttons as they grapple with threats to their land and legacy. Part two of season five picks up with family members in deep conflict over control of the ranch, now complicated by the departure of John Dutton, the family patriarch. As alliances shift and tensions rise, the series heads toward a high-stakes conclusion, with the network also hinting at spin-offs that explore different Dutton generations.

Follow!

Expand badbatchbaking

Looking for a new Thanksgiving dish to wow family and friends? check out @badbatchbaking, a food blogger who makes delicious recipes for the holiday season and beyond! For a delicious take on a popular side, check out her scalloped potatoes.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.