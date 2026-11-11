Ebenezer or How to Rob a Bank; Radicals; and Martini Modern Italian

Expand IMDb

Watch – Double Feature

A darker take on a holiday classic, Ebenezer reimagines Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with Johnny Depp as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by supernatural forces that take him through his past, present and future, forcing him to confront the choices that shaped his life and consider a chance at redemption. Directed by horror filmmaker Ti West, the fantasy thriller also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin and Ian McKellen. Ebenezer arrives in theaters Nov. 13.

Expand IMDb

When a group of vigilante, tech-savvy bank robbers starts broadcasting their heists on social media, their growing online fame quickly attracts some unwanted attention. A veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer team up to track down the crew before its next viral stunt becomes its biggest score yet. Directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train), the action-packed crime comedy stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson, John C. Reilly, Christian Slater and more. How to Rob a Bank hits theaters Nov. 13.

Expand Simon & Schuster

Read

Award-winning Columbus author Jen Knox revisits a remarkable chapter of American history in Radicals, a dual-timeline novel inspired by Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run for president. In the 19th century, Woodhull defies convention as a spiritualist, newspaper publisher and political trailblazer, while nearly 150 years later, struggling Ohio playwright Avery becomes captivated by her story as she navigates her own ambitions and her mother's fading memory. As the two women's lives begin to intertwine, the novel explores ambition, caregiving and women who refuse to be forgotten. Radicals: Echoes of the First Women to Run for President arrives Nov. 17.

Click here for the chance to win your own copy.

Eat

× Expand Martini Modern Italian

Thirty years of dining calls for a little nostalgia. To celebrate three decades in Columbus, Martini Modern Italian is revisiting its culinary history with rotating throwback menus featuring dishes, drinks and desserts from years past. The limited-time selections give longtime guests a chance to revisit old favorites while introducing newer diners to flavors that have helped make the restaurant a local dining destination. The anniversary menus are available through Nov. 29, offering a delicious reason to celebrate the Short North staple.

Expand Ayuka Schichinohe

Follow

This week, we're following Columbus artist Ayuka Shichinohe, or @_ayukarts, the creator behind the quirky, ocean-inspired brand: Fish With Legs. Read more about Shichinohe and her work here.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.