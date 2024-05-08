Coming Home, Pins and The Fall Guy

Read

Expand Untitled design - 1

In 2022, women’s basketball legend Brittney Griner arrived in Moscow hoping to return for another season with the Russian women’s basketball team. Instead, she was arrested for carrying a gram of medically prescribed hash oil and endured months of horror while being imprisoned in Russia. Released on May 7, this memoir is the first time Griner has publicly given details about her traumatizing ten-month nightmare. In Coming Home, Griner gives a chilling account of her fight for freedom, detailing how the love she received from her wife, family and friends kept her stable despite such haunting circumstances.

Eat

Expand Untitled design - 1

Pins Mechanical Co. may not have been your first thought for a great Mother’s Day stop, but think again. On May 12, Pins is offering free bowling for moms all day, as well as $5 off mimosa pitchers for Sunday only.

With a focus on carefully scratching whatever nostalgic itch a visitor may have, you can enjoy this holiday through rosé-tinted glasses. Pins recently launched its summer cocktails, including “Beach, Please” made with gin, pineapple, and coconut, “Pixel Punch” which features charming Tetris-inspired gummies, and “Fatal Attraction,” this writer’s favorite of the new spring/summer sips, featuring Courvoisier, pineapple, and stone fruit.

Pins, a Columbus original, offers duckpin bowling, pinball, patio pong, arcade games and much more. It recently announced a partnership with local favorite Mikey’s Late Night Slice to bring tasty pies to its Easton and Bridge Park locations. If the weather is nice, outdoor seating and activities offer a breath of fresh air.

“I take it back to the nostalgia piece, I know all of us are different ages but (Pins offers)something that brings us back to our fond memories,” says Pins Food & Beverage Director, Pat Dunleavy. “The (Tetris gummies), the Bomb Pop, and Hulk Hogan, and there’s all these free games in the back, there’s always something to do no matter what age you are.”

Watch

Expand Untitled design - 1

After stepping away from the industry, seasoned stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is pulled back into the scene after the lead actor of a major studio film disappears mysteriously. In The Fall Guy, Seavers embarks on his most dangerous stunt yet when he attempts to find this missing actor while vying for the affection of his former lover. Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling’s charming dynamic create the perfect combination of action and comedy, and if you are missing the days of Barbenheimer, this new flick brings sweet nostalgia from last summer’s box-office feud.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor and Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.