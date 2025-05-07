John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs, Nonnas and Mezcla

Expand Amazon

Read

In John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs, Ian Leslie offers a fresh, emotionally rich portrait of John Lennon and Paul McCartney's partnership – not just as a musical collaboration, but as a deep and complex friendship that shaped the sound of a generation. Told through the lens of their iconic songs, the book traces their journey from teenage dreamers in Liverpool to cultural icons, exploring how their contrasting personalities fueled both creative brilliance and personal tension. Drawing on new recordings, footage and psychological insight, Leslie reframes their bond as a kind of love story – intimate, volatile and unforgettable. It's a must-read for Beatles fans and anyone fascinated by the alchemy of artistic connection.

Watch

Premiering on Netflix on May 9, Nonnas is a heartfelt comedy inspired by the true story of Joe Scaravella, a New Yorker who, after losing his beloved mother, opens an Italian restaurant staffed entirely by grandmothers. Starring Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon and Lorraine Bracco, the film celebrates the warmth of family, the richness of cultural heritage and the unifying power of food. Directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Liz Maccie, Nonnas serves up a delightful blend of humor and emotion, making it a perfect watch for Mother's Day weekend.

Eat

Opened in April and tucked into Columbus's Italian Village, Mezcla is a modern Latin kitchen and cocktail lounge that blends bold flavors with moody elegance. The menu draws from Mexican roots while exploring broader Latin influences, offering a curated selection of dishes that evolve regularly. The intimate space, with its dark, earthy tones and personal soundtrack, invites guests to savor both the cuisine and the atmosphere. Whether you're seated at the bar or in the dining room, Mezcla promises a dining experience that's both soulful and stylish.

Must-try entrees: Scallop Tostada, Chile Relleno, Chuleta Kan Kan

Must-try cocktails: Paw Paw Margarita, Burn After Drinking

Follow!

This week, we're following @themomchats, aka Suzanne White, mother of four, who posts humorously relatable content about motherhood, marriage and parenting. Alongside her husband, White shares both the funny and challenging aspects of parenthood, and the reality of being a mom.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.