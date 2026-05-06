The Sheep Detectives, Change of Plans and The Fruit Stand

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Hitting theaters May 8, The Sheep Detectives is a quirky mystery-comedy that turns a quiet countryside into the scene of an unexpected whodunit. When a beloved shepherd (Hugh Jackman) is found dead, his flock – who have secretly been absorbing the detective stories he reads aloud to them each night – step in to solve the case themselves. As they follow clues and investigate the humans around them, the unlikely detectives prove they may be smarter than anyone suspected. Blending humor, charm and a touch of suspense, the film offers a fresh and delightfully offbeat take on the classic murder mystery.

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Change of Plans by #1 New York Times bestselling author Sarah Dessen follows recent high school graduate Finley, whose carefully mapped-out future is thrown off course during an abrupt summer stay at her distant mother's vacation home. Away from her usual routine, unexpected challenges and new relationships force her to confront uncertainty, family dynamics and the pressure of expectations – reshaping how she sees herself and what she wants next. Warm and introspective, this coming-of-age novel explores independence, letting go of control and embracing a different path forward.

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The Fruit Stand has officially landed in Columbus, bringing its colorful, build-your-own fruit bowls and smoothies to the Short North. Known for its "fast, fresh, fun" approach, the menu features everything from acai and oatmeal bowls, to customizable fruit creations made with never-frozen ingredients and your choice of toppings – with 18 crunchies and 8 different drizzles available. Originating from northeast Ohio, the refreshing concept blends convenience with healthy options, making it an easy stop for a quick breakfast, snack or post-workout pick-me-up.

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As he visits central Ohio this weekend for a New Albany Lectures Series conversation on mental health awareness, we're following award-winning actor @realchristianslater for a closer look at his advocacy work beyond the screen.

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Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.