Dos Hermanos, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Wager

Eat, Eat, EAT!

May is an undeniably festive month, with Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day right around the corner. To ensure spirits remain high, consider booking reservations in advance.

Buckeye Bourbon House

Get in the mood for this year’s Kentucky Derby – this Saturday – by sipping on a Mint Julep or two at Buckeye Bourbon House. Located at 36 E. Gay St., this bar also offers an impressive selection of food, from poached pear to Southern sliders.

Chili Verde

Polaris’ Chili Verde Cafe boldly combines Native American, Spanish and Anglo flavors to keep customers on their toes. Wash down a BBQ quesadilla or Mahi Mahi tacos with icy margaritas, all on the restaurant’s brand-new patio.

Dos Hermanos

Dos Hermanos has multiple locations around Columbus, including both North Market locales, meaning its authentic Mexican food is never too far away. Seekers of spice can order the Camarones a La Diabla, which includes grilled shrimp slathered in tomato sauce, rice and corn tortillas.

Watch

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, yet another chapter in Marvel’s ongoing fifth phase, is hitting theaters Friday. When the lovably brash Rocket (Bradley Cooper) faces new dangers due to his complicated past, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the other Guardians come to his aid. But increasingly high stakes might just implode the group from within.

Read

Described as “a tale of shipwreck, mutiny and murder” on its cover, The Wager is David Grann’s latest and possibly greatest work. The book explores a vehement, he-said-she-said conflict between British sailors in the late 1700s; currently, it sits at No. 1 on the New York Times Combined Print & E-book Nonfiction list.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.