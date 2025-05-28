Sirens, The Missing Half and Donuts around Columbus

Expand IMDb

Watch

Netflix's newest limited series Sirens is darkly comedic, diving into the complexities of sisterhood, power and identity. The story follows Devon, a scrappy everywoman, who becomes increasingly concerned about her preppy sister Simone's entanglement with her boss, the enigmatic Michaela Kell, a philanthropist and socialite with a possibly cult-like influence. Taking place at a lavish beach estate, the series also explores themes of manipulation and self-discovery as Devon attempts to pull Simone back from Michaela's grasp. With suspense and dark humor, this compelling narrative is sure to keep viewers guessing, and - with only five episodes – wanting more.

Expand Amazon

Read

Ashley Flowers' The Missing Half is a gripping mystery that delves into the depths of sisterhood, trauma and the relentless pursuit of truth. This New York Times Bestseller follows the story of Nicole "Nic" Monroe, whose life has unraveled since her sister Kasey vanished seven years prior. When Jenna Connor, sister of Jules Connor – another young woman from the area who disappeared in a similar way two weeks before Kasey – approaches Nic, the two form an unlikely alliance to uncover the secrets behind their sisters' disappearances. For the first time in a long time, Nic feels hope – but as they dig deeper, they confront unsettling truths that challenge their perceptions and force them to consider how far they're willing to go for family.

Eat

In honor of National Donut Day coming up – June 6 – we're highlighting some delicious donut shops. If you look on the map, you'll see there's donuts all around Columbus.

Expand Ella Jay

Buckeye Donuts: Start your donut loop with this iconic, 24/7 spot near OSU, famous for its namesake Buckeye Donut – a chocolate and peanut butter delight.

Start your donut loop with this iconic, 24/7 spot near OSU, famous for its namesake Buckeye Donut – a chocolate and peanut butter delight. Destination Donuts: Continue onto this stop, where you'll find artisanal, yeast-raised donuts with unique flavors such as Red Raspberry Hibiscus. It also offers vegan options.

Continue onto this stop, where you'll find artisanal, yeast-raised donuts with unique flavors such as Red Raspberry Hibiscus. It also offers vegan options. Schneider's Bakery: Venture east to this beloved bakery, a family-owned establishment since 1954, renowned for its traditional donuts and pastries.

Venture east to this beloved bakery, a family-owned establishment since 1954, renowned for its traditional donuts and pastries. Donna's Delicious Dozen: Head south to this shop, where you can customize your own donuts with a variety of toppings and glazes – the perfect spot for those who love to get creative with their sweets.

Head south to this shop, where you can customize your own donuts with a variety of toppings and glazes – the perfect spot for those who love to get creative with their sweets. Resch's Bakery: Wrap up your tour at this cherished, century-old bakery which offers a wide array of donuts, from soft glazed to apple fritters.

Expand Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Follow!

This week, we're following @columbuszoo for adorable animal moments, behind-the-scenes adventures, event updates and daily doses of wild wonder.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.