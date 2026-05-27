Spider-Noir or The Breadwinner; The Midnight Train; and National Hamburger Day

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Watch – In or Out

In

Spider-Noir brings a darker twist to the Spider-Man universe, following luckless private investigator Ben Reilly in 1930s New York – struggling with personal tragedy but the city's one-and-only superhero. The live-action series expands on the Spider-Noir character, portrayed by Nicolas Cage and first introduced to many audiences in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Combining classic detective-noir visuals with superhero storytelling, the Amazon Prime series trades the bright spectacles of the multiverse for shadowy streets, mystery and old-Hollywood aesthetics – offering Spider-Man fans a familiar but distinct perspective.

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Out

The Breadwinner marks comedian Nate Bargatze's feature film debut in a family comedy that flips household roles in unexpected ways. When his wife lands a life-changing Shark Tank deal, Nate suddenly finds himself navigating the chaos of becoming a full-time, stay-at-home dad to three daughters. Co-starring Mandy Moore, the movie mixes relatable parenting mishaps with Bargatze's signature clean humor and heartwarming moments. Packed with family dynamics and fish-out-of-water comedy, The Breadwinner is sure to get a laugh out of all ages.

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Read

The Midnight Train by Matt Haig follows 81-year-old Wilbur Budd as he boards a mysterious train that allows him to revisit pivotal moments from his life and reconsider the choices that shaped it. Set in the same imaginative world as The Midnight Library, the novel blends time travel, love and self-reflection while exploring regret, second chances and what truly matters in the end. Heartfelt and thought-provoking, the story delivers Haig's signature mix of emotional depth and hope.

Eat

In honor of National Hamburger Day on May 28, we're highlighting some of the best burger spots in and around Columbus – from old-school tavern favorites to stacked smash burgers and local staples.

Honorable Mention: Though temporarily closed, our list wouldn't be complete without The Thurman Cafe – a German Village staple known for the tastiest burgers in Columbus.

Photos courtesy of: Flip Side Burgers & Shakes, Stacked Burger Co., Ringside Cafe/Food Quest, Preston's: A Burger Joint, Johnnie's Tavern, Dublin Village Tavern

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Follow

As excitement builds ahead of the Memorial Tournament, returning to Dublin June 4-7, we're following @memorialgolf for behind-the-scenes looks, player highlights, tournament updates and more.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.