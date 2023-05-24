Chick n Cone, About My Father and The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece

Chick n Cone Cropped - 1

Eat

You may have had chicken on a stick but what about a Chick n Cone? This sweet and salty marvel adds spontaneity to Columbus’s chicken and waffles scene, making them so “Cluckin Good.” Chick n Cone offers a fresh, fast and mobile version of chicken and waffles, which originated in Pennsylvania and is now joining the litany of eateries on Polaris Parkway.

About My Father Cropped - 1

Watch

About My Father is a pseudo-biographical film starring emergent comedian Sebastian Maniscalco’s (playing himself) relationship with his father, played by legendary Italian-American actor Robert DeNiro. In the film, Sebastian’s fiancée encourages father-son bonding time through a weekend-long outing with her wealthy, eccentric family. Sebastian and his father spend the weekend with her family, whose living standards set them on a path of discovery as it is nothing they were used to growing up in an immigrant household. This comedic film gives a glimpse into the imperfect reality of building relationships with friends, partners, family and the importance of perspective.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Motion Picture Masterpiece Cropped - 1

Read

More and more it feels as if life is like a box of chocolates, we never know what’s coming next. Tom Hanks follows carries this ideology through his new novel, The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece. The book focuses on the changes in Hollywood and the film industry since the ‘40s. This change is presented through a talented young character passionate about comic books. Changing time periods throughout the book’s different sections, Hanks gives insight into each step of a successful author’s dream of publishing their work. This is a novel that shows where stories worth telling come from and how important it is to stay true to yourself.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.