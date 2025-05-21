Full Swing, Redeployment and Preston's: A Burger Joint

Expand Netflix

Netflix's documentary, Full Swing, provides an exclusive look into the lives of professional golfers, with its latest season – Season 3 – delving into the emotional highs and lows of the 2024 PGA Tour season. From Rory McIlroy's heartbreaking U.S. Open collapse and personal struggles, to Scottie Scheffler's shocking arrest at the PGA Championship, the series captures the intensity both on and off the course. Newcomers such as Ludvig Åberg and the sibling duo Min Woo and Minjee Lee add fresh perspectives, while stories such as Gary Woodland's recovery from brain surgery and Sahith Theegala's costly self-imposed penalty highlight the human side of the sport. With unprecedented access and compelling storytelling, this documentary continues to redefine how fans experience professional golf.

Phil Klay's Redeployment is a National Book Award-winning collection of 12 short stories that delve into the experiences of U.S. Marines during and after the Iraq War. Drawing from Klay's own service, the stories offer a raw and unflinching look at the complexities of war and the challenges of coming home – traversing substantial themes such as trauma, guilt and the search for meaning amidst chaos. Timely and deeply human, it's a powerful read – and a meaningful way to honor and remember those who served as Memorial Day approaches.

Preston's: A Burger Joint is a Columbus favorite known for its no-frills, high-quality take on classic American comfort food. The menu caters around smash burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches and indulgent sides such as loaded fries and mac and cheese. Originally launched as a pop-up, Preston's now has a permanent home in Clintonville and has become a go-to spot for anyone looking for a a laid-back environment and a reliably-good burger. It's the perfect spot to celebrate International Burger Day on May 28.

Try the: Spicy Boi Burger, Carolina Dipped Chicken Sandwich, Banana Pudding

This week, we're following @memorialgolf for insider updates, player highlights and behind-the-scenes moments all tournament week long.

