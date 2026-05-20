Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu; The Burning Side; and Allora Kitchen & Bar

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Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu brings the beloved duo from the hit Disney+ series to the big screen for a new galactic adventure. The film follows Din Djarin and Grogu as they navigate dangerous missions, new enemies and the ever-expanding world of the New Republic in the years after the fall of the Empire – marking the first theatrical Star Wars release centered around the fan-favorite characters. Blending action, heart and the franchise's classic storytelling, the highly-anticipated film is set to continue the journey that's captivated audiences since The Mandalorian's release in 2019.

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From Sarah Damoff, author of The Bright Years, comes The Burning Side: an emotionally layered novel that follows a family grappling with grief, fractured relationships and the lingering effects of a tragedy in a small Texas town. As suppressed tensions resurface, the story shifts between multiple perspectives to explore forgiveness, resilience and the complicated realities of love and loss. Through vivid Southern settings and deeply human characters, this multigenerational saga delivers an intimate portrait of family and survival while striking a poignant balance between heartbreak and hope.

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× Expand Allora Kitchen & Bar

A few months after opening its doors in Clintonville, Allora Kitchen & Bar is already making a name for itself with a unique menu that blends Mediterranean influences with classic comfort dishes in a relaxed, modern setting. The restaurant's scratch-made offerings range from burrata with pistachio pesto and sautéed octopus to hand-cut fries, house pizzas and craft cocktails, giving diners a mix of elevated and approachable flavors. With a warm atmosphere, shareable plates and locally-sourced ingredients, Allora adds another fresh option to Columbus' growing neighborhood dining scene.

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This week, we're following @thepeachtruck as it rolls into town – bringing fresh Georgia peaches to Ohio all summer long. Click here to find a peach pickup spot near you.

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Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.