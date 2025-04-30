Great Big Beautiful Life, Dos Hermanos and The Residence

Expand Amazon

Read

In Great Big Beautiful Life, bestselling author Emily Henry delivers a moving, multi-layered story about love, truth and the beauty that can grow from broken places. The novel follows Alice Scott, an optimistic celebrity journalist, and Hayden Anderson, a guarded Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, as they compete to write the biography of a mysterious heiress on a secluded island, Margaret Ives. As the two untangle Ives' complicated past, they must also confront their own ideas of love, sacrifice and the stories we tell ourselves. Told with Henry's warmth and wit, this novel explores themes of resilience, memory, and the breathtaking messiness of life and serves as both a sweeping love story and a reminder that even amidst sorrow, there's still so much wonder to be found.

Eat

Founded by Lisa and Vicente Gutierrez in 2012, Dos Hermanos has become a beloved Columbus staple, serving up authentic Oaxacan flavors rooted in Vicente and his brother, Fidel's, family recipes. The business now boasts several brick-and-mortar locations, a fleet of food trucks and a presence at local markets and events. From its signature Birria Tacos and Market Burritos, to crowd-favorite tamales, every dish is crafted with fresh, local ingredients and a deep respect for tradition. Whether you're grabbing a quick bite or catering a special event, Dos Hermanos offers a taste of Oaxaca's rich culinary heritage right here in the heart of Ohio.

Watch

Netflix's The Residence is a sharp, stylish murder mystery set within the opulent yet secretive world of the White House. When Chief Usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) is found dead during a high-profile state dinner, quirky detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) is called in to untangle a web of secrets among 157 staff members. As the investigation unfolds, the series delves into the intricate dynamics between the residence's staff, revealing personal grudges and hidden motives. With its blend of humor, suspense and a touch of political intrigue, this show offers a fresh take on the classic whodunit, highlighting the complexities of power and loyalty behind closed doors.

Follow!

This week, we're following @starwars in honor of Star Wars Day on May 4. May the Fourth be with you!

