Honey Dip Donuts, Fast X and R.F. Kuang’s Latest Novel

Honeydip Donuts Cropped - 1

Eat

National Bee Day on May 20 may be the excuse you need to give in to your sweet tooth cravings. Buzz on over to Honey Dip Donuts and Diner and bring home a dozen for the whole family with classic flavors such as the Glazed-Honey Dip, Devils Food and Jelly Iced.

Still searching for a sugar fix? Visit the Lithopolis Honey Festival for more honey happenings with a honey bake-off, honey competition and themed arts and crafts vendors. Ohio’s diverse plant ecosystem and booming agriculture make it a great state for honey production, and Lawn Love even ranked it the 5th best state in the country for beekeeping.

Fast X Cropped - 1

Watch

Part one of the heart-stopping conclusion to the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X follows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) as he fights to protect his family from a notorious drug lord’s son out for vengeance. Starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Jason Statham and Rita Moreno, this film is a not-so-serious thrill ride to kick off summer movie season.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Yellowface Cropped - 1

Read

R.F. Kuang took the literary world by storm in 2022 with Babel:An Arcane History, a sweeping fantasy that investigates racist structures in academia. In Kuang’s 2023 release Yellowface, Kuang returns with a witty contemporary story that follows June Hayward, a young author who believes her novel would be more successful if she wasn’t white. After a freak accident, she steals the manuscript of her college friend and publishes under a fake name and fake race. A cutting look at diversity and racism in the publishing industry, this book is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.