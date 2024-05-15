The Truth About the Devlins, Goood Friends and The Idea of You

Read

Expand The Truth About the Devlins

Columbus Metropolitan Library’s (CML) 2024 Carnegie Author Series will resume this Sunday with Lisa Scottoline, the author of The Truth About the Devlins. Scottoline’s newest release follows TJ Devlin, the prodigal son of an accomplished family of lawyers. After Devlin finds himself in a crisis when his brother confesses to murdering one of his clients, he dives into a dangerous investigation filled with violence and deceit. It’s up to Devlin to preserve his family, but the secrets he uncovers along the way may just shatter them. Head to CML on May 19, and enjoy a discussion of this thrilling read with the author herself.

Eat

Expand Goood Friends

One of the newest additions to the Columbus brewery scene has delicious bites to company its brews. Jackie O’s has paired with Goood Friends to bring quality Midwest food to Downtown Columbus. The brains behind the local favorite, Wario’s Beef & Pork, brings a savory selection of sandwiches and sides to Jackie O’s, and with a simple 6 sandwich menu, you cannot go wrong with any selection. Burger lovers will fall in love with the staple Juicy Jackie, and for those who are looking for satisfying nostalgia, the After School Snack is sure to please. Looking for a tasty start to the morning? Stop by for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Watch

Expand The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway’s newest Prime video movie has received a lot of buzz since its May 2 debut, dubbing it at Amazon MGM’s No. 1 rom-com in history. In The Idea of You, a 40-year-old single mother finds herself in a whirlwind romance with the lead singer of the biggest boy band in the world, who just so happens to be 24 years old. After Solene attends Coachella with her daughter, she mistakenly finds herself face to face with Hayes, a boyband icon. Solene and Hayes soon embark on a complicated and captivating romance, leading to a story that continues to fuel Hollywood’s rom-com revival.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.