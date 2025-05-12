The Four Seasons, How to Solve Your Own Murder and Palm Valley Cocktails

Expand Netflix

Watch

Netflix's latest "dramedy," The Four Seasons, takes viewers through the highs and lows of companionship, love and change, blending sharp humor with heartfelt drama. Set against the backdrop of a decades-long friendship between three couples and their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways, the story complicates when one couple divorces. With a stellar ensemble cast – including Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Colman Domingo – and picturesque scenery, the series offers a warm, witty perspective on how relationships evolve over time. Whether you're in it for the realism or the romance, The Four Seasons is a binge-worthy ode to the unpredictable twists and turns of life.

Read

In Kristen Perrin's debut novel, How to Solve Your Own Murder, Frances Adams receives a spine-chilling prediction from a fortune-teller: one day, she will be murdered. Determined to prevent this fate, she spends the remainder of her life compiling the secrets of each person she meets. Alas, nearly 60 years later, Frances is found murdered despite her efforts. Determined to catch the killer and claim her inheritance, Frances' niece, Annie, travels to the quaint English village of Castle Knoll to unravel the dark mystery – but as she gets closer to the truth, she also gets closer to danger. This USA Today Bestseller and multiple award-winning book seamlessly weaves past with present, offering a perfectly twisted tale of fate, family and long-buried secrets.

Eat

Palm Valley Cocktails, created by the same group behind the popular Cincinnati spot, Tokyo Kitty, has officially joined the Dublin dining scene. Opened in Bridge Park on May 2, this chic cocktail lounge draws inspiration from Mid-century desert resort getaways. Diners can enjoy a retro-modern ambiance while they indulge in the restaurant's carefully curated menu – featuring inventive drinks such as the Sparrow Spritz and Miss Atomic Bomb, and elevated bites such as Palm Popcorn and Caviar Bumps. Whether you're seeking a stylish night out or are simply a cocktail enthusiast, Palm Valley is sure to deliver.

Follow!

This week, we're following Tiny Chef, a 6.5-inch tall herbivore, as he creates the world's tiniest dishes for the world's tiniest cooking show – teaching children how to cook healthy, plant-based dishes one meal at a time. Check out @thetinychefshow for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.