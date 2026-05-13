In the Grey or Remarkably Bright Creatures; The Calamity Club; and mimosas

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Watch – In or Out

In

Netflix's Remarkably Bright Creatures, based on the bestselling novel by Shelby Van Pelt, brings the heartfelt story of an unlikely friendship between a grieving widow, a lost young man searching for answers and a remarkably perceptive octopus to the screen. Starring Sally Field, Lewis Pullman and Alfred Molina as the voice of Marcellus the octopus, the adaptation blends mystery, humor and emotional depth inside a small-town aquarium setting. As hidden connections and long-buried truths begin to surface, the film explores grief, healing and the unexpected ways people find one another. Warm, quirky and deeply moving, the special captures the charm that made the original novel a phenomenon.

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Out

In the Grey, hitting theaters May 15, brings together Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez for a fast-paced action thriller from director Guy Ritchie. The film follows a covert team of elite operatives tasked with recovering a stolen billion-dollar fortune, only for the mission to spiral into a dangerous game of deception, survival and all-out warfare. Packed with explosive action, slick dialogue and high-stakes heist elements, the movie leans into Ritchie's signature storytelling style – gritty, tense and star-studded – and is poised to be one of the summer's biggest action releases.

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Read

The Calamity Club marks author Kathryn Stockett's highly-anticipated return following the success of her first novel, The Help, and follows a group of Southern women whose carefully curated lives begin to unravel amid secrets, scandals and shifting loyalties in a small Mississippi town. Known for her sharp observations of friendship, class and community, Stockett blends humor and drama as tensions simmer beneath polished appearances. As the women become entangled in one another's personal crises, long-hidden truths threaten to upend both reputations and relationships. Rich with wit, charm and resilience, this novel was written to make you laugh, cry and cheer all at once.

Expand High Bank Distillery High Bank Distillery's $5 brunch cocktails

Eat

National Mimosa Day arrives May 16, making it the perfect excuse to raise a glass to brunch season in Columbus. From rooftop patios to cozy neighborhood cafes, plenty of local spots are serving up bottomless mimosas and carafes in flavors ranging from classic orange to seasonal fruit blends. Here are a few spots to check out:

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Follow

America's oldest non-profit jazz organization, the Columbus Jazz Arts Group, has officially rebranded as Columbus Jazz. We're following its new page, @columbusjazz, to stay in tune as the organization enters a new era.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.