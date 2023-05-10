VASO, Blackberry and In the Lives of Puppets

Eat

Those hoping to celebrate Mother’s Day with a dash of panache should look no further than VASO. The rooftop cocktail lounge, which also features a tapas menu, is one of Dublin’s finest jewels.

On Sunday, VASO will host an official Mother’s Day Brunch complete with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Beyond drinks, patrons can dine on a variety of brunch staples – Belgian waffles, omelets and freshly baked bread are just some of the options advertised on VASO’s website. The event kicks off at 10 a.m., and tickets are $50 per person.

Watch

Once considered emblems of pop culture and technology, BlackBerry smartphones have essentially faded into obscurity. Premiering in theaters this Friday, BlackBerry dramatizes the devices’ initial gain and inevitable loss of public favor. The film – praised by numerous critics at this year’s Berlin Film Festival – stars Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Cary Elwes, SungWon Cho and more.

Read

Penned by New York Times bestselling author T.J. Klune, In the Lives of Puppets was published in late April. The book follows a human named Victor, who lives a peaceful albeit sheltered life in companionship with three idiosyncratic robots. When Victor discovers an android, along with secrets of the past, the found family faces unprecedented chaos and embarks on a journey that explores love’s many nuances. This story serves as a charming, surprisingly human twist on the fairytale classic Pinocchio.

