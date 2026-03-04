Hoppers, You With the Sad Eyes and Losanti

Expand IMDb

The newest of Pixar's quirky, animated adventure, Hoppers, is hitting theaters March 6 – already garnering buzz from early screenings and critics. The story follows Mabel, a young animal lover whose consciousness gets "hopped" into a lifelike robotic beaver with the help of top-secret technology, allowing her to talk to animals and help save their threatened habitat. Packed with a star-studded voice cast including Jon Hamm, Meryl Streep, Dave Franco and others, Hoppers combines humor, adventure and surprisingly sharp environmental themes that adults will appreciate just as much as kids. With clever storytelling and heartwarming messages, it's a winning pick for family movie night.

You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir by Christina Applegate is an unembellished, candid and deeply moving reflection from the actress on her life, career and the physical and emotional challenges she has faced. Applegate writes with unflinching honesty about he struggles with multiple sclerosis, her experiences with body image and Hollywood pressures and the grief and resilience that have shaped her journey. Her voice is at once vulnerable and sharp – funny, unfiltered and profoundly human – making this more than just a celebrity memoir. This book resonates far beyond fans of her work, offering a powerful testament to strength, hope and the messy but beautiful complexity of life.

Eat

Losanti has officially opened its doors in Franklinton, bringing a fresh, elevated dining experience to Columbus with its first location outside Cincinnati. The modern Italian steakhouse resides in the Gravity development and offers an inviting yet polished atmosphere ideal for everything from date night to a celebratory dinner. The menu highlights hand-cut steaks, seafood, and house-made pastas, sauces and sides – all rooted in classic technique and thoughtful ingredients that reflect co-owners Chef Anthony Sitek and Haley Nutter-Sitek's commitment to scratch-made cooking. With private dining rooms, a seasonal patio and a curated wine and cocktail program, Losanti is already making its mark as one of Columbus' must-try spots.

Follow

To celebrate National Dress Day on March 6, we're following pint-sized fashion phenom @couture.to.the.max, or Max Alexander. The world's youngest runway designer, he began sketching and sewing his own creations at just 4 years old.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.