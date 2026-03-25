Imperfect Women or Marc by Sofia, Son of Nobody and Waffle Way Cafe

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Watch – In or Out

In

A new psychological thriller on Apple TV+, Imperfect Women centers on a decades-long friendship between three women (Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara) that's shattered by a shocking crime. As the investigation unfolds, long-buried secrets, betrayals and hidden truths begin to surface, revealing that their relationships may not be what they seemed. Blending mystery with emotional drama, the series explores themes of loyalty, guilt and the complexities of friendship.

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Out

Marc by Sofia offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at legendary fashion designer Marc Jacobs in a documentary format directed by Jacobs' close friend, Sofia Coppola. After premiering at the Venice Film Festival in 2025, the film arrives in theaters March 27. Blending archival footage with candid moments, it follows Jacobs in the lead-up to a major runway show while reflecting on his decades-long impact on the fashion scene. Rather than a traditional biography, the film captures the creative process, inspirations and artistic vision that have defined Jacobs' career.

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Read

In Son of Nobody by Yann Martel, a mysterious relic tied to a forgotten boy discovered 30 centuries after the Trojan War sets off a story that bridges ancient myth and the present day. As the narrative moves between past and present, Martel reimagines the margins of the Trojan War through the life of a child with no clear identity or place in history. The novel explores how stories endure, evolve and resurface, revealing how the past continues to shape the future. With lyrical prose and philosophical depth, Martel suggests that history is never truly finished – it simply waits to be rediscovered.

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Eat

Waffle Way Cafe is bringing a sweet and savory twist to Uptown Westerville with its all-things-waffle concept. The recently-opened cafe serves up everything from indulgent dessert waffles topped with chocolate and fruit, to loaded waffle fries alongside ice cream, coffee, teas and more. Casual but crave-worthy, this fun and flavorful stop is perfect for both brunch lovers and those with a sweet tooth – and even better for celebrating International Waffle Day, March 25.

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Follow

This week, we're following @thecolumbuswizards in honor of the team's official debut in The Basketball League (TBL) and home opener vs. the Lebanon Leprechauns, March 26 at The Rike Center.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.