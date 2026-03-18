Project Hail Mary or The Immortal Man, Everyone In This Bank Is A Thief and Spruce St. Sporting

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In

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man continues the saga of the Shelby family, bringing the hit crime series to the big screen. After releasing in select theaters two weeks ago, the film arrives to Netflix on March 20. Set during World War II, the story follows Thomas Shelby as he is drawn out of self-imposed exile and back to Birmingham to confront a dangerous new threat to both his family and the nation. As old alliances shift and tensions rise, Tommy must face his past – and decide what kind of legacy he wants to leave behind.

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Out

Project Hail Mary brings Andy Weir's bestselling sci-fi novel to the big screen, following in the footsteps of his adaptation, The Martian. Hitting theaters March 20, the film stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a former science teacher who awakens alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there. As his memories slowly return, Grace realizes he may be humanity's last hope to solve a cosmic mystery threatening the sun – and life on Earth. Using science, ingenuity, determination and an unexpected friendship, he must piece together the mission before time runs out.

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Read

In Everyone In This Bank Is A Thief by Benjamin Stevenson, the latest installment in the author's Ernest Cunningham mystery series, a routine bank visit quickly turns chaotic when a robbery traps everyone inside – and a murder soon follows. Amateur sleuth Ernest Cunningham realizes the situation is far more complicated than it seems, as several of the hostages may have had their own plans to rob the bank. With secrets unraveling and tensions rising, Ernest must piece together the truth before the situation becomes even more dangerous.

Eat

× Expand Spruce St. Sporting

Spruce St. Sporting has opened its doors in the Short North, bringing a lively new sports bar to the neighborhood. The spot pairs wall-to-wall screens with elevated bar fare, from crispy flatbreads and juicy burgers, to breaded wings and loaded truffle fries. On the drink side, guests can enjoy a full bar with seasonal craft cocktails, local beers on tap and curated spirits perfect for toasting to big game moments. With big screens, casual bites and plenty of drinks, it's designed to be the next go-to gathering place for catching the game with friends.

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Follow

This week, we're following @marchmadnessmbb and @marchmadnesswbb to keep up with all the buzzer beaters, bracket busters and standout moments during this year's March Madness tournament.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.