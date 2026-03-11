Rooster, This Story Might Save Your Life and The Refectory

Expand IMDb

Watch

Steve Carell returns to television in Rooster, a new comedy series on HBO Max that blends sharp humor with heartfelt family drama. Carell plays Greg Russo, a once-celebrated author who takes a writer-in-residence position at a college while trying to rebuild his life and reconnect with his daughter, a professor there who is navigating challenges of her own. Created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, the show explores messy relationships, generational tensions and second chances both on campus and at home, and offers a thoughtful and witty look at personal reinvention during life's unexpected detours.

Expand Goodreads

Read

Tiffany Crum's twisty debut novel, This Story Might Save Your Life, blends mystery, romance and dark humor. Best friends Benny Abbott and Joy Moore, assisted by the management of Joy's husband Xander, host a wildly popular podcast about people who survive near-death experiences – until their own lives become the biggest mystery of all. When Joy and Xander suddenly vanish and Benny becomes the prime suspect, he must unravel a web of secrets, clues and unfinished memoir pages to find out what really happened. Fast-paced and emotionally layered, the novel dives into friendship, fame and the fragile line between public persona and private truth.

Eat

× Expand The Refectory Restaurant

For five decades, The Refectory Restaurant has been a cornerstone of Columbus' fine-dining scene. Known for its elegant setting – housed in a historic former church – and its blend of classic French techniques with contemporary American cuisine, the restaurant has long drawn diners celebrating life's special moments. Led by owner Kamal Boulos and chef Richard Blondin, The Refectory is also renowned for its world-class wine program and warm hospitality. As it marks 50 years in 2026, the beloved restaurant continues to uphold its reputation as one of central Ohio's most iconic culinary destinations.

Expand Ohio History Connection

Follow

This week, we're following @am250ohio to stay up to date on all the latest America250 events and exhibits, including the special installations currently on display at the Ohio Statehouse.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.