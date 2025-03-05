The Age of Magical Overthinking, Dos Hermanos and The Oscars Winners

Read

Expand The Age of Magical Overthinking

The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell uncovers the cognitive biases that shape our perceptions and behaviors in today's information-filled world. Through a blend of cultural criticism and personal narrative, Montell examines phenomena like the "halo effect," which influences our admiration for celebrities, and the "sunk cost fallacy," which can trap us in unfulfilling situations. Her engaging writing style offers readers a chance to reflect on their own thought patterns and the irrationalities that cloud modern life. Montell provides tools to process information and make decisions in the digital age, encouraging a more mindful approach to our daily interactions.

Expand Dos Hermanos

Eat

This weekend, we’re focusing on one of our favorite eateries from our Food Fight spotlight – Dos Hermanos. With multiple locations and five food trucks located throughout central Ohio, Dos Hermanos has become a staple around the city. Dos Hermanos brings authentic Oaxacan-style Mexican cuisine to Ohio, and for new visitors, owner Lisa Guiterre recommends the Birria Tacos, a dish of three soft corn tortilla tacos filled with slow-cooked barbacoa and blended cheese. Check out more about Dos Hermanos and tacos around Columbus in our Food Fight spotlight.

Watch

Expand Anora

The Oscars had some unexpected winners, and losers this year. Decide for yourself if the Academy made the right choices, and check out some of this year's biggest Oscar winners. Anora, which took home Best Picture and several other awards, is a drama directed by Sean Baker, featuring a standout performance from Mikey Madison. The Brutalist follows a Hungarian-Jewish architect rebuilding his life in post-WWII America, and lead actor Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his role. If you're in the mood for something more theatrical, Wicked delivers impressive production and costume design, bringing the popular musical to life on screen.

Follow!

This week, we're following Vivian Tu, also known as @yourrichbff. Vivian gives advice on how to spend wisely and increase your wealth through daily tips. Follow @yourrichbff for her advice!

