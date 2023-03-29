Dungeons and Dragons, Hang the Moon: A Novel, and Hank’s BBQ

Hank's Cropped - 1

Eat

This Saturday, April 1, marks the beginning of National Brunch Month. Columbus ranks just 83rd out of 100 cities in list of cities for best brunch. Do you agree? Although Columbus may not be high on the list due to its lack of locations per square foot, there is surely no shortage of great options.

For a little bit of a BBQ twist on brunch, check out Hank’s BBQ in Clintonville. Sandwiches, meat plates and tasty snacks can be found on the menu at Hank’s. Its fun twist on traditional BBQ staples are sure to cure your Sunday blues. While brunch is on the mind, don’t forget to vote in the ‘best brunch’ category in 2023 Best of the ‘Bus.

Watch

Dungeons and Dragons has provided entertainment for fans of the franchise since its inception in the 1970s. The essence of what made D&D so galvanizing has thrust the franchise onto the big screen in one of the year’s biggest blockbuster films. Actors Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Michelle Rodriguez are cast in this world of mystery and magic. Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) is on a mission to infiltrate a former Harper stronghold to acquire a resurrection tablet that could bring back his wife. Mischief and backstabbing riddle the plot as honor isn’t common among thieves. During a stint in prison, Darvis seeks to escape and reunite with his missing daughter.

Read

Sallie Kincaid is the daughter of the most important man in a small town, Duke Kincaid. Sallie was born into privilege and comfort in turn of the 20th century Virginia. She remembers little about her mother who died in a violent argument with the Duke. By the time Sally is 8, her father has remarried and had a son, Eddie. As Eddie gets older Sallie attempts to coach young Eddie into being more like herself and their father. Her intense coaching leads to an accident, and she is cast out of the family. After nine years she returns to take back her place alongside her family. It may be a bit more complicated than she expected as she steps back into a world of conflict and lawlessness.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.