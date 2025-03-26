The Rose Code, Mochinut and Adolescence

Read

During World War II, three English women receive a mysterious summons to an estate where they learn to break German codes. Osla, the debutante, always wanted to be more than a rich society woman. Mab is self-made and willing to prove it, and Beth’s shyness conceals her incredible intelligence. However, after the war ends, the friends turned enemies must unite to root out a German spy. In The Rose Code, author Kate Quinn, known for The Huntress and The Alice Network, writes another compelling historical fiction narrative that was a nominee for Reader’s Favorite Historical Fiction in 2021.

Eat

For a sweet treat that looks as good as it tastes, check out Mochinut, Grandview’s newest breakfast spot. Their mochi donuts look like flowers and have just as beautiful flavors like matcha, nutella and yuzu. The Japanese-based chain has blown up on the internet for its beautiful donuts and other fun menu items, like corndogs and boba. They are covered in hot Cheetos or crispy cereal, and you can choose to add cheese on the inside for a creamy bite. Don’t forget to pair your food with a boba drink with just as many flavors to choose from.

Watch

In Adolescence, after 13-year-old Katie Leonard is tragically murdered, the police accuse an unlikely suspect: her classmate, Jamie Miller. His surprised parents navigate the criminal justice system and uncover that the dark corners of YouTube have radicalized Miller. In this four-part series, Netflix explores how the pressures of social media have negatively warped young minds. Each episode is filmed in one continuous shot to heighten the drama and keep you on the edge of your seat. The filmmakers, inspired by the rise of violence in youth in the UK, invite viewers to see the dark side of the Internet.

Follow!

This week, we're following Go Clean Co, a page that helps you create "a calm, clean home one room at a time." Follow @gocleanco for the best spring cleaning tips!

