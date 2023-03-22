Pastaria at the North Market, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Daisy Jones & The Six

Pastaria Cropped - 1

Eat

Local restaurant owners Don and Carolyn Ziliak operate a delectable triad out of North Market – Pastaria, Pastaria Seconda and Sarefino’s Pizzeria & Italian Deli.

All Pastaria entrées, always served with Italian bread and garlic butter on the side, teem with a homey yet international feel. White Clam over Linguine, Tomato Basil over Fusilli and Creole Sauce over Penne are merely three types of pasta on the mouthwatering menu. Stop by Pastaria Seconda to browse over 20 ravioli fillings, amongst an assortment of pasta shapes and sauces; if you’re in the mood for New York style pizza or satisfying subs, Sarefino’s is only a few steps away.

Watch

John Wick is back and more action-packed than ever. In the thrilling franchise’s fourth installment, Wick (Keanu Reeves) clashes dangerously with The High Table, an enigmatic council that exercises global control over organized crime. When old friends as well as new foes come out of the woodwork, Wick must kill again to protect himself and obtain sweet revenge. Catch this bloody yet routinely humorous flick in theaters starting this Friday.

Read

Though Daisy Jones & The Six was published in 2019, Amazon Prime Video recently adapted it for TV, ensuring its triumphant return to the The New York Times Best Sellers list.

Penned by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who is known for titles such as Malibu Rising and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones & The Six is a story about love, drugs and rock 'n' roll. This “oral history” deconstructs the mystery behind a fictional band’s infamous breakup, diving deep into characters’ personal conflicts and relationships as it progresses. Give it a read to get lost in ‘70s glam and grunge alike.

