Sunrise on the Reaping, Drunch and March Madness

Read

Expand Sunrise on the Reaping

10 months ago, Suzanne Collins announced the fifth installment of the Hunger Games series, Sunrise on the Reaping, which was released on March 18. The book centers on Haymitch Abernathy, the mysterious and prickly advisor to Katniss and Peeta. Haymitch’s own Hunger Games story starts on the 50th anniversary of the games. When his name is called, he is ripped away from his love and his family to the second Quarter Quell, where twice the amount of children are sent to the games. This prequel will give insight into Haymitch’s character in the rest of the series and will satisfy the taste of Hunger Games fans, who have been waiting almost two years since the last installment, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Expand Drunch

Eat

If you’re looking for a brunch option that punches a lot of flavor with fun twists on breakfast classics, Drunch Eatery + Bar is the spot. Located in Italian Village, the laidback vibe pairs well with the open bar and fun menu. Like any good brunch spot, they have the classics like steak and eggs or chicken and waffles. But don’t overlook the fun options like Fruity Pebble Cheesecake or Woahnuts, mini waffle donuts. Stop by this weekend for its newest limited menu item, the Cinnamon Brûlée French Toast Casserole.

Watch

Expand NCAA Tournament

March Madness begins this week with initial matchups for both the men’s and women’s 2025 NCAA tournament. Finale those brackets before this weekend, and catch Ohio State’s women’s team at the four seed facing off against Montana State on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Ohio State’s men’s team got bounced from the tournament standings last week, but eight Big Ten schools have been selected to compete: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin. The First Four kicked off on Tuesday, and the first round commences tonight.

Follow!

Stay up to date with March Madness, and follow @marchmadnessmbb and @marchmadnesswbb. With so many games, it can be hard to catch each matchup. Keep track of your bracket with updates, statistics and highlights from these two accounts.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.