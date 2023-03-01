Cut 132, The Mandalorian, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Someone Else’s Shoes

Cut 132 Cropped - 1

Eat

Sophistication fuses with spectacle at Cut 132, a newly opened steakhouse in the Aloft hotel at Easton Town Center. Diners can choose from six “classic cuts” – NY strip, filet mignon, rib eye, porterhouse, tomahawk and A-7 Wagyu beef – and customize them with assorted sauces and toppings. Additional entrée options include Chilean sea bass and roasted veggie pasta. Eye-catching cocktails only bolster the restaurant’s dynamic atmosphere, as they are christened with topical names such as “Lavender Haze,” “Yoga School Dropout” and “I Chose Violence.”

Ant Man Cropped - 1

Watch

The Mandalorian

Delve back into the Star Wars universe via The Mandalorian, which returns today for a third season on Disney Plus. Together with his companion and surrogate son Grogu, who is commonly known as Baby Yoda across the web, bounty hunter Din Djarin must travel to the planet Mandalore. Conflict is imminent, especially because Din Djarin now holds the renowned Darksaber in his grasp. Presently earning widespread acclaim for his performance in HBO’s The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Din Djarin.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Released in theaters on Feb. 17, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ushers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fifth phase. Also the Ant-Man franchise’s third installment, the movie sees Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and Hope van Dyne (The Wasp) get pulled into the dangerous Quantum Realm unexpectedly, along with their respective family members. Faced with a new and menacing villain named Kang the Conqueror, the superheroes attempt to protect their own and escape unscathed. But when timelines are involved, nothing is ever as simple as it seems.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Someone Else's Shoes Cropped - 1

Read

Known for humorous yet hard-hitting novels like Me Before You and The Last Letter from Your Lover, Jojo Moyes is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author. Hitting shelves in early February, her newest book is titled Someone Else’s Shoes. When a gym bag mix-up occurs, emotionally exhausted wife and mother Sam is shocked to realize that a pair of Christian Louboutin red crocodile heels are in her possession. Nisha, the shoes’ proper owner, is a woman accustomed to an extravagant life of privilege; however, after Nisha’s husband demands a divorce and casts her aside, she is overwhelmed by the world’s true harshness. While on their forced journeys of self-discovery, Sam and Nisha come to recognize the life-changing power of seemingly insignificant moments.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Lucy Lawler is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.