Ted Lasso, Storm Watch and Tous Les Jours

Eat

Originally functioning as a pop-up business, Lohcally Artisan, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Powell, offers hand-crafted and painted truffles for every taste palette. Try the 4-Pack Truffle Boozy Box to sample the Irish Cream Solo, Maple Bourbon Solo, Merlot Solo, and Oat Stout Caramel Solo – a seasonal blend for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Tous Les Jours, a Korean-French bakery on Olentangy River Rd., is a buffet-style bakery that offers fresh pastries baked daily. With everything from Croque Monsieur to Kimchi Croquette and strawberry croissants, there’s a treat for those that want sweet and savory. We recommend the sausage onion pastry and the iced caramel macchiato!

Watch

Billy Batson and his step-siblings are forced to step back into their superhero alter-egos when the vengeful Daughters of Atlas come to take away the kids’ power and destroy the world. Catch Shazam 2, a family-friendly superhero film, in theaters.

Ted Lasso, a two-time Emmy award-winning comedy series, returns to Apple TV with its third and final season on March 15. The AFC Richmond club, led by the ex-football-turned-soccer coach Ted Lasso, faces ridicule as team leadership changes and players leave.

With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, it's the perfect time to revisit this gangster film inspired by true events. The Irishman follows a hitman coming out of retirement and stars award-winning actors Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Read

In Storm Watch, the 23rd installment of CJ Box’s true crime series, Joe Pickett investigates the mysterious disappearance and death of a college professor in the secluded mountains of Wyoming. As the game warden works to uncover the reason for the man’s death, he encounters immovable obstacles as government forces fight to keep the death hidden.

