Dream Count, Schneider's Bakery and Paradise

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s highly anticipated new novel, Dream Count, was released on March 4 and is now available. Acichie’s past books, Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists, grappled with tough themes such as gender equality and being black in America. This book is no different. Dream Count follows four women and their quest to find love and belonging. Readers will come away from the book asking deep questions about true happiness and love, and Adichie’s writing style captures these answers with beauty and clarity.

Celebrate Pi Day with a specialty pie this weekend! In 1954, brothers Carl and Floyd Schneider began crafting baked goods from the basement of a grocery store, and since they opened their brick-and-mortar location in 1957, Schneider's Bakery has offered sweet treats to Westerville residents. From cookies to cupcakes to pies, Schneider's has a range of delicious options to choose from, and this weekend, you can score a Schneiderberry Pie for free by entering in our Weekly Win.

All eight episodes of a new political thriller, Paradise, are now streaming on Hulu. The show follows This is Us star Sterling K. Brown, who plays a Secret Service agent who becomes close with the president. When he is assassinated, all eyes turn to Brown, the last person to see him alive. He continues to uncover more details about the president’s life and who may have ended it. However, the show’s massive plot twist at the end of the first episode turns this political thriller into a new dystopian show that will keep you guessing through the rest of the episodes.

This week, we're following Beach Reads & Bubbly, a page which reviews a range of books, from guilty pleasures to autobiographies. Follow @beachreadsandbubbly for book recommendations!

Maggie Fipps is and editorial assistant and Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.