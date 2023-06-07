Columbus Taco Week, The Little Mermaid, Identity

Eat

Courtesy of Columbus Taco Week Taco Week

Columbus does not fall short in taco appreciation, and that’s why the Taco Squad is bringing back Columbus Taco Week. After a successful Taco Fest on the weekend of May 20, this Taco Week is continuing the celebrations, offering unique $2 taco specials at some of your favorite restaurants around Columbus. The Taco Squad is a non-profit organization dedicated to organizing taco-centric events and supporting local causes, one taco at a time. The Columbus Taco Week 2023 benefits Feed the Kids Columbus, a non-profit organization that works to combat child food insecurity in Central Ohio.

Watch

Courtesy of Disney The Little Mermaid

The adored Ariel is back in a new form with a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, where she is thirsty for more adventure under the sea. As the youngest of King Tritons' daughters, Ariel holds an innate curiosity to explore the world beyond the waters. While exploring her fascination with the surface, Ariel falls in love. However, this romance comes with turmoil, and she finds herself in a dangerous deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to follow her heart. This modern remake of a childhood classic floods viewers with nostalgia through revamped renditions of its signature ballads, while adding an exciting flare with new songs and eye-catching graphics.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

Courtesy of St. Martin's Publishing Group Identity

Identity, the new thriller by Nora Roberts, provides a story that is both gripping and paranoia-invoking, providing readers with a chilling message: everything is not what it seems. Currently holding the No. 1 spot on the New York Times Best Sellers list, this novel centers around Morgan Albright, who is focused on rebuilding her life after losing a friend to an unsolved tragedy. After her roommate and friend Nina is tragically murdered by a malicious con artist, Morgan moves in with her mother in Vermont to escape the stress. She meets a man with deep roots in town, but her new home is hardly a refreshing start. As her past continues to haunt her, she finds that the nightmare is just beginning.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.