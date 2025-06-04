Secrets We Keep, My Friends and Cooper's Hawk

Expand IMDb

Watch

Netflix's Secrets We Keep is a gripping new crime drama that peels back the polished veneer of suburban life, exposing unsettling truths. Set in an affluent Copenhagen neighborhood, the series follows Cecilie, whose investigation into the disappearance of her neighbors' Filipino au pair, Ruby, unearths a hidden web of exploitation, silence and complicity. As secrets emerge – including those within her own close-knit social circle – Cecilie is forced to confront the dark undercurrents of privilege and social class that permeate her community. An incisive social commentary, this series' suspenseful narrative will keep viewers thinking about the hidden realities behind seemingly perfect lives long after the last episode.

Read

My Friends by Fredrik Backman, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, is a poignant story of friendship, grief and the enduring power of art. The narrative follows two intertwined stories – in the past, four teenagers find solace from their troubled homes on a seaside pier, creating bonds that inspire a masterpiece painting; in the present, Louisa, a young struggling artist, inherits the painting and makes it her mission to uncover its origins. As she dives into the painting's history, she embarks on her own personal journey of healing and understanding. In this novel, Backman's rich storytelling accentuates how friendship, loss and art can transcend time.

Eat

With the Columbus Summer Wine Festival right around the corner this weekend, we've got wine on our minds. A well-established and popular destination, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant offers a sophisticated blend of American dining and award-winning wines. Guests can enjoy a Napa-style tasting room, a full-service restaurant and a retail wine shop – creating a comprehensive wine and dine experience. The menu features globally inspired dishes such as Pistachio-Crusted Grouper and Gnocchi Carbonara, each thoughtfully paired with Cooper's Hawk's own handcrafted wines. With options like the Wine O'Clock Happy Hour and weekend Brunch & Bubbles, it's an ideal spot for both casual gatherings and special occasions.

Follow

This week, we're following @columbusartsfest to make sure we don't miss out on any of the fun this weekend when the Fest returns to downtown, June 6-8.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.