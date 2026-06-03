Cape Fear or Scary Movie 6; Whistler; and FIFA fare

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Watch – In or Out

In

An upcoming Apple TV+ and Peacock mini series, Cape Fear reimagines one of suspense fiction's most enduring stories for a new generation. Inspired by John D. MacDonald's novel The Executioners and its acclaimed 1962 and 1991 film adaptations, the series follows a family whose lives are upended by the return of a dangerous man with a long-held grudge. This fresh take on the classic thriller combines psychological tension and modern storytelling – exploring obsession, revenge and the lengths people will go to protect those they love.

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Out

Speaking of fear – Scary Movie 6 hits theaters June 5, reviving Ghostface and the long-running parody franchise with a new round of over-the-top laughs and pop culture satire. Known for spoofing some of the biggest horror films of its era, the series returns to poke fun at modern scares, viral internet trends and blockbuster franchises alike. Fans can expect the same mix of absurd humor, outrageous gags and self-aware references that made the original films comedy staples – introducing a new generation to the series while also delivering plenty of nostalgia for longtime viewers.

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Read

From prize-winning, best-selling author Ann Patchett comes Whistler, a novel that follows Daphne Fuller, whose life is unexpectedly transformed when she reunites with her beloved former stepfather who she hasn't seen in more than four decades. As the chance encounter rekindles long-buried memories, the book explores the choices that shape our lives, the bonds that endure across time and the lasting impact of being truly known by another person. Thoughtful and deeply moving, Whistler blends family history, loss and reconciliation into a story filled with warmth, wisdom and hope.

Read – Special Shoutout: This week also marks the start of Columbus Metropolitan Library's Summer Reading Challenge, helping kids retain critical literacy skills while offering the chance to win prizes. To learn more or signup, click here.

Eat

× Expand Fado Irish Pub, Bobcat Sports Bar, Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off this month, soccer fans across Columbus are looking for the perfect place to watch the action. From dedicated soccer pubs and neighborhood favorites, to massive sports bars hosting special watch parties, here are a few local spots offering great food, drinks and plenty of screens for every match.

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Follow

With farmers market season in full swing, we're following @sweetgrassofohio – or Sweet Grass Dairy – ahead of its June 7 Farm Field Day, when the family-run farm offers a behind-the-scenes look at the people, animals and practices that help supply central Ohio communities with fresh, local products.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.