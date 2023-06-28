Tasty Dawg, The Bear, The Five Star Weekend

Eat

Americans eat about 150 million hot dogs on the Fourth of July alone, so it is likely you will come face-to-face with a classic frankfurter this weekend. Try one of Tasty Dawg’s trademark dogs or build your own “dream dawg” with its many toppings. The shop provides over 26 toppings on its Chicago-style dogs, placed on a mouthwatering Bavarian pretzel roll. With infinite topping possibilities, you can create a specialty hot dog that reminds you of the flavors of your favorite regional franks from all over the country.

Watch

After taking charge of the family sandwich shop due to the loss of his brother, season two of The Bear follows Carmy Berzatto as he shapes the future of The Original Beef of Chicagoland. As he works to revamp the haphazardly operated restaurant with his fine dining expertise, the narrative flips from a war-torn restaurant in the wake of a tragedy to a compelling underdog story. The misfit kitchen crew comes together as they work to become the prosperous city’s next food haven.

Read

Elin Hilderbrand’s, current No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list, The Five Star Weekend focuses on famous food blogger Hollis Shaw, who is left heartbroken after her husband suddenly passes away. This women’s fiction novel takes on the spirit of Hilderbrand’s previous best seller, The Hotel Nantucket, as Shaw seeks closure through a “five-star weekend” with a group of friends she has yet to put together. Shaw reconnects with friends from different time periods of her life in a not-so-picture-perfect abode in Nantucket, and they face self-discovery as they move on to the next chapter of their lives. This is the perfect low-stakes beach read to get you through your down time during Independence Day travels.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.