The Bear Season 4, Atmosphere and two new "drinkeries"

Expand IMDb

Watch

Get ready to step back into the chaos of Carmy's kitchen – The Bear Season 4 premieres June 25 on FX on Hulu, with all 10 episodes dropping at 8 p.m. ET. For those that are unfamiliar, The Bear follows a young, fine-dining chef, Carmen (Carmy) Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop following his brother's heartbreaking death. Previously, Carmy delt with the realities of small business ownership and strained relationships. In this season, Carmy returns alongside characters Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they grapple with a life-changing review while driving the restaurant towards greatness. With its signature blend of high-pressure kitchen drama, emotional depth and character growth, Season 4 of The Bear is sure to stir up even more culinary brilliance.

Expand Amazon

Read

A #1 New York Times Bestseller and Good Morning America Book Club Pick, the novel Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid takes readers on an unforgettable journey into the heat of the 1980s NASA space shuttle program. Follow the story of Joan Goodwin, an astrophysics professor turned astronaut, as she follows her dreams, bonds with the program's diverse crew and falls deeply in love – until one mission changes everything in an instant. In this story, Reid uses meticulous research and emotional depth to craft a soaring tale of ambition, affection and sacrifice that's as thrilling as it is heart-wrenching –one that is being praised by readers as a must-read summer blockbuster.

Eat (and Sip)

The Columbus drink scene just leveled up with these two grand openings.

Expand DoG Distilling Company

DoG Distilling Company

Housed in a charming 1800s schoolhouse in Lewis Center with a private bar attached, DoG Distilling Company is a dog-friendly distillery that combines a vintage, speakeasy ambience with a full bar – pouring house-made vodka, gin, whiskey, bourbon and more. Dog lovers will appreciate its pup-friendly patio and firepit, and the laid-back vibes – perfect for canine companions and cocktail lovers alike.

Founded by married couples Wes and Kelly Stark, and Kevin and Lauri Webb, DoG Distilling Company is the first destination small-craft spirits distillery in Delaware County.

Counterbalance Brewing

Taking over the old Somewhere In Particular (SIP) spot on Dierker Road, Counterbalance Brewing is newly imagined and provides a space where patrons can harmonize work, family and fun. The refreshed brewery welcomes remote workers with Wi-Fi, offers a kids-play area and serves fresh, lower-ABV beers in to-go four-packs – also including ciders, gluten-free sours and zero-proof options.

At this brewery, there's only one mission – "find your balance."

Expand The Dogist

Follow

This week, we're following @thedogist, street photographer Elias Weiss Friedman, as he documents dogs around the world.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.