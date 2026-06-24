The Bear Season 5 or Supergirl; The Open Era; and Dapper Dog Tavern

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Watch – In or Out

In

The acclaimed culinary drama The Bear returns for its fifth and final season, bringing Carmy, Sydney and Richie to a pivotal crossroads as they fight to secure the restaurant's future. As personal ambitions, lingering tensions and the pressures of the fine-dining world collide, the series continues its signature blend of emotional depth, sharp writing and kitchen chaos. After earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Awards, the final season promises a heartfelt and high-stakes conclusion to one of modern television's most celebrated dramas.

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Out

Supergirl brings the iconic DC heroine back to the big screen in a new adventure that puts Kara Zor-El at the center of her own story. Starring Milly Alcock as Supergirl, the film follows the Kryptonian hero as she travels across the galaxy seeking vengeance and justice while confronting her past, her powers and the responsibilities that come with being a symbol of hope. Directed by Graig Gillespie, the movie introduces a new chapter for the character as part of the next era in the DC Universe.

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Read

The Open Era by Edward Schmit serves up a heartfelt blend of romance and sports drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of the U.S. Open. When Austin Hardy becomes the first openly gay man to compete in a Grand Slam tournament, he finds himself navigating newfound media attention, anxiety and an unexpected connection with fellow tennis star Diego Cruz. Equal parts love story and exploration of mental health, Schmit's debut novel examines identity, resilience and what it means to thrive under pressure.

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Eat

New to Grove City's Historic Town Center, Dapper Dog Tavern brings a prohibition-inspired atmosphere, craft beer, bourbon and shareable bites to the former Hop Yard 62 space. Created by the team behind Shakers Public House, the tavern features distinctive murals that tell the story of Atlas, an English mastiff, while offering a menu of elevated bar favorites, creative drinks and a dog-friendly patio. With its unique theme, neighborhood-bar feel and welcoming space for furry friends, Dapper Dog has all the makings of a summer favorite.

Follow

This week, we're following @ninawest, Columbus' favorite drag queen. As Pride Month continues, it's the perfect time to keep up with her latest performances and projects.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.