The Falafel Kitchen, Elemental, Cross Down

Eat

Courtesy of Falafel Kitchen

The Falafel Kitchen in the North Market Bridge Park is a concept location branching from the family-owned Mazah Mediterranean Eatery in Grandview Heights. Following in her family’s footsteps, Katy Ailabouni introduces an all-vegetarian, falafel-centric cuisine to the bustling market, offering the flavors of Mediterranean street food. The hummus and baba ghanoush are similar to what’s prepared at Mazah, but you can try new flavor combinations with its falafel pita pockets and chicken shawarmas. Before enjoying the fresh pita bread, homemade pickles and delicious tahini sauce, make sure to enter our Weekly Win for a chance to try this fresh food on us.

Watch

Courtesy of Disney/ Pixar Untitled design - 1

Disney and Pixar’s latest feature film is Elemental. The film follows elemental families that will test the one rule by which they live; opposing elements never mix. Always feeling the pressure to fill her father's shoes, fiery Ember sets out to discover her own joy in life while colliding with the laid-back Wade as he introduces her to a splash of new life. This adventure challenges the norm and proves that even nature’s polar-opposites can find common grounds.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

Courtesy of James Patterson Untitled design - 1

No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list, Cross Down by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois is another thrilling entry in the “Alex Cross” series. The Washington, DC crime-stopping duo is split up after Cross suffers grave injuries, leaving John Sampson alone for the first time in seeking justice and protecting his city. While military-style attacks erupt, shadow forces advance on the nation’s capital, leaving the country’s safety in the hands of Sampson, who finds himself with no one left to trust.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.