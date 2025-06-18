The Waterfront, The River Is Waiting and Law Bird

Expand IMDb

Netflix's latest series, The Waterfront, follows the Buckley family – a prominent North Carolina fishing dynasty. As their empire begins to crumble, they resort to increasingly desperate and dangerous measures to keep their heads above water. Inspired by real-life events, this eight-episode drama mixes intense family dynamics with themes of legacy, ambition and personal struggles, and puts one ultimate question to the test: How far is the Buckley family willing to go to protect what they've built? With standout performances and chilling plot twists, this show promises a perfect blend of Southern drama and classic crime thriller. Fans of Ozark and Outer Banks will find this high-stakes story right up their alley.

Author Wally Lamb's first book in nearly a decade, and Oprah's 115th Book Club pick of 2025, The River Is Waiting is a powerful, emotionally raw novel that opens with a father's tragic lapse – spurred by a hidden addiction – that leads to an unthinkable family catastrophe and three years in prison. While incarcerated, Corby Ledbetter confronts the harsh realities of confinement, where moments of cruelty coexist with unexpected compassion from the prison's librarian, a cellmate and a troubled teen desperate for guidance. Drawing on Lamb's two decades of teaching writing in a women's correctional facility, the story offers a deeply human exploration of guilt, redemption and the lingering question: Can forgiveness ever truly be earned? Catch Lamb as he headlines the Columbus Book Festival on July 12 to discover the answer to that question.

Nestled in German Village, Law Bird is a standout cocktail bar which has quickly earned a reputation as one of the nation's best – named a top 10 in the U.S. by Food & Wine, USA Today's 2024 Bar of the Year, and most recently, a 2025 James Beard semifinalist. A creation of husband-and-wife duo Annie Williams Pierce and Luke Pierce, the bar is known for its whimsical, ever-changing themed menus and holiday pop-ups, which make each visit feel like a new experience. With expert mixology, unique drinks and warm hospitality, Law Bird is the perfect spot to celebrate National Martini Day on June 19 – try the "Menu of Modern Art" before it's gone!

This week, we're following @alissahenrytv – Columbus native, broadcast journalist and lifestyle reporter Alissa Henry.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.