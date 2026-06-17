Toy Story 5; Yesteryear; and Biscuit Belly

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Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang return in Toy Story 5, the latest installment in Pixar's iconic animated franchise. This time, the toys face a new challenge to playtime as they navigate a world increasingly shaped by technology and digital entertainment – raising questions about where traditional toys fit in modern childhood. Full of humor, heart and adventure, the film is perfect for every member of the family: reuniting fan-favorite characters while introducing a new generation to the magic of some of animation's most enduring friends.

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Read

Debut novel Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke follows Natalie Heller Mills, a social media-famous "tradwife" (traditional wife) influencer whose carefully curated life is turned upside down when she awakens in the harsh reality of 1855. As she struggles to determine whether she's trapped in a hoax, a reality show or something far more sinister, Natalie is forced to confront the gap between the idyllic lifestyle she sells online and the realities of the past. Blending psychological suspense, dark humor and social satire, the novel explores identity, faith and the performative nature of both womanhood and social media.

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Eat

Founded in Louisville, Kentucky, Biscuit Belly has expanded into central Ohio with its new Grandview Heights location, bringing a modern take on Southern-inspired breakfast and brunch. The menu centers on scratch-made biscuits topped with everything from fried chicken and sausage gravy to pimento cheese and hot honey, alongside fan favorites such as bonuts (biscuit-dough donuts), loaded tots and fried green tomatoes. Diners can also pair their meal with a brunch-ready cocktail, such as a classic mimosa or Bloody Mary.

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This week, we're following @cordialcbus as Victorian Village favorite The Bottle Shop raises a glass to its new identity – the Cordial Cocktail Club & Bottle Shop.

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Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.