Columbus BBQ spots, The Flash, The Covenant of Water

Fathers of Columbus: you may be tempted to pull the grill out on Sunday, but if you want to save yourself the effort, Columbus has your back this Father's Day weekend with a roasting lineup of barbecue spots to check out. Get your favorite sandwich and sides at City BBQ and enter our Weekly Win for the chance to get the meal on us here at CityScene. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit – which appeared on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives – is another great choice, combining a passion for “old-school smoke & new-school magic since 2009.” You can also try Pecan Penny’s and one of its six house-made sauces served alongside smoked barbecue and traditional southern specialties.

After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller in The Flash, wakes up to find that he has the power of super speed making him Central City’s newest superhero. After using his power to travel back in time to solve family trauma, Barry returns to find a new world, where he is met with a terrifying new reality that includes the evil General Zod. In his mission to stop General Zod from complete annihilation, Allen is joined by a few familiar faces, including Michael Shannon as General Zod and Ben Affleck as Batman. Michael Keaton is also reprising his role as the Caped Crusader, donning the cape and cowl for the first time in over 30 years since Batman Returns.

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese currently sits at No. 4 on the New York Times Best Sellers list after maintaining a presence on the list for five weeks. The story is based in Kerala – on South India’s Malabar Coast – and it focuses on three generations, which from 1900 to 1977 suffered a strange affliction. On this island surrounded by water and filled with coconuts, one member of the family experiences death by drowning in each generation. This fictional novel is the most recent selection of Oprah’s Book Club, and it has received high praise from the club founder, who claims it is one of the best books she has ever read.

