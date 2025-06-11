Ginny & Georgia, Flashlight and Metsi's

Expand Netflix

Watch

Netflix's Ginny & Georgia follows the complicated relationship between a free-spirited young mother (Georgia) and her bright but angsty teenage daughter (Ginny) as they attempt to build a stable life in a picturesque New England town – while outrunning a hidden, tumultuous past. Season 3, which premiered on June 5, picks up with Georgia facing the legal consequences of her secrets, including a murder charge that threatens to tear her family apart. As Georgia's world unravels, Ginny finds herself in the middle of the chaos, navigating love, betrayal and a desperate attempt to protect her mother. With emotional twists, courtroom drama and a cliffhanger that hints at a Season 4, Season 3 is keeping fans hooked and hungry for more.

Expand Amazon

Read

Named a Most-Anticipated Book of the Year and a Must-Read by more than 10 major publications, Susan Choi's newest novel, Flashlight, is a haunting, multi-generational story that begins with a mysterious disappearance on a Japanese beach in 1978. Ten-year-old Louisa is found unconscious; her father, Serk, has vanished without a trace – assumed drowned. As the narrative unfolds, it traces Serk's complex past – from his upbringing as a stateless Korean in Japan to his immigration to the U.S. – and the lasting impact of his absence on Louisa and her mother, Anne. In this book, Choi masterfully weaves themes of memory, identity and the silences that shape family histories, crafting a story that is both emotionally resonant and suspenseful.

Eat

Metsi's Wood-Fired Italian, the latest venture from acclaimed chef BJ Liberman, has officially opened its doors to the Short North Arts District. Occupying the former Hiraeth space at 36 E. Lincoln St., this two-level restaurant offers a warm, inviting atmosphere with an open hearth kitchen as its centerpiece. The menu features house made pastas, wood-fired meats and a selection of Negroni-focused cocktails, blending rustic Italian flavors with modern culinary techniques. With its intimate dining spaces and a private room known as The Parlor, Mesti's is poised to become a standout destination for both casual dinners and special occasions.

Must-try entree: Radiatori alla Roma

Must-try cocktail: Classico Negroni

Expand The Dadass Podcast

Follow

In honor of Father's Day this Sunday, we're following The Dadass Podcast. Hosted by Columbus natives Matt Lofy and Shaun Ditty, and recent winner of the Podcast of the Year at the 2021 Columbus Podcast Awards, The Dadass Podcast has become a local go-to for all things parenting and adulting.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.