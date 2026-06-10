Disclosure Day; Times Five; and Lani Rooftop Lounge

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Disclosure Day marks Steven Spielberg's highly-anticipated return to the world of extraterrestrial science fiction, exploring what would happen if humanity suddenly learned it was not alone in the universe. Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor and Colin Firth, the film follows the global upheaval that unfolds as hidden truths about alien life come to light. Drawing comparisons to Spielberg's classics such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, this new and ambitious thriller blends mystery, spectacle and big existential questions – shaping up to be one of this summer's biggest releases.

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Columbus author Renée Ridley's debut novel, Times Five, offers a look at life with dissociative identity disorder through the story of five distinct personalities sharing one body. Drawing from Ridley's own experiences living with DID, the novel explores identity, trauma, resilience and the misconceptions surrounding the condition. Both deeply personal and educational, Times Five aims to foster a better understanding of DID while telling a compelling story of self-discovery and healing. Hear from Ridley and learn more about her book here.

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× Expand Lani Rooftop Lounge

Recently opened in downtown Powell, Lani Rooftop Lounge brings an elevated rooftop experience to one of central Ohio's fastest-growing communities. Perched atop the new COhatch campus, the restaurant pairs panoramic views with globally-inspired small plates such as tuna tartare, 24-hour pork belly and wagyu meatball flatbreads, alongside creative cocktails such as the Ube Margarita, Serenity Spritz and Chi-Chi Colada. As Powell's first-ever rooftop lounge, Lani is the perfect spot for sunset drinks and summer evenings.

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This week, we're following @fifaworldcup as the tournament kicks off June 11, returning to the United States for the first time in more than three decades.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.