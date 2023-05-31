Bobcats Sports Bar, Spider-Verse 2, Lucinda Williams Autobiography

Bobcats Cropped - 1

Eat

Calling all cats to the den: the new Bobcat Sports Bar in Grandview combines the spirit of Athens (Ohio) and Grandview Heights. This laid-back environment pays special attention to sports like Formula 1 and soccer while priding itself on all things Ohio and Columbus. Come in Tuesday through Friday 3 to 7 p.m. to enjoy a happy hour that takes you right back to the bustling Court St. in the town of Athens.

Spider Verse Cropped - 1

Watch

Your full-time friendly Brooklyn Spiderman is back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Reunited with Gwen Stacey – voiced by Hailee Steinfeld – Miles Morales, the protagonist, is thrown back into the Multiverse where he encounters a team of spider-people tasked with saving their own existence. While disagreeing with the rest of the group, Miles casts the colors of a true hero while fighting against evil and saving his own kind.

Don't Tell Anybody Cropped - 1

Read

Growing up in a working-class family that relocated 12 times during 18 years, 17-time Grammy nominee Lucinda Williams has been called one of the greatest, most influential songwriters of her generation. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You by Lucinda Williams is a look into the many uneasy steps Williams took to become a successful artist. This autobiography reveals the inspiration behind some of the most unforgettable lyrics in her career as a singer and songwriter.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.