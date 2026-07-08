Little House on the Prairie or Moana; Cocked and Boozy: An Intoxicating History of the American Revolution; and Maison Skalli

Expand IMDb

Watch – In or Out

In

A timeless frontier story begins a new chapter with Little House on the Prairie (2026), Netflix's fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's classic semi-autobiographical book series. While introducing a new generation to the Ingalls family journey, the series also pays homage to the iconic 1974-83 television adaptation that made Wilder's story a household favorite. Blending heartfelt family moments with the realities of pioneer life, the eight-episode drama premieres this week, inviting longtime fans and newcomers alike back to life on the prairie.

Expand IMDb

Out

A modern Disney classic returns to the big screen with the live-action reimagining of Moana. Inspired by the 2016 animated hit, the film stars Catherine Laga'aia as Moana alongside Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his role as the demigod Maui. Bringing the beloved story to life with sweeping visuals, iconic songs and a fresh cast, the adventure sails into theaters this weekend, inviting audiences to rediscover the journey that captured hearts around the world.

Expand Brooke Barbier

Read

Raise a glass to America's past with Cocked and Boozy: An Intoxicating History of the American Revolution by Brooke Barbier. Coinciding with the nation's ongoing America250 celebrations, this spirited piece of nonfiction explores how alcohol shaped politics, diplomacy and everyday life during the fight for independence. Each chapter also includes a modern take on an 18th-century cocktail recipe, inviting readers to sip their way through the Revolutionary era. Ohio readers can meet Barbier at the Columbus Book Festival on July 12, or enter to win a copy of her book here.

Eat

× Expand Maison Skalli

French technique meets Moroccan tradition at Maison Skalli, the family-owned bakery and brunch destination that recently expanded to the Short North with its second location. Known for its handcrafted croissants, scratch-made pastries and traditional Moroccan mint tea, the cafe has quickly built a following since opening its original Dublin shop in 2024. Whether you're stopping in for a leisurely brunch or treating yourself to one of its viral pistachio or kunafa croissants, Maison Skalli offers a flavorful experience that's as beautiful as it is delicious.

Expand 7 Eleven

Follow

We're following @7eleven for Free Slurpee Day details, limited-time flavor drops and more as the convenience chain celebrates its namesake this Saturday, 7/11. Click here to find a store near you.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.