Black Widow, People We Meet on Vacation and lobster boil special

Watch

Marvel fans, the wait is over.

This weekend, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbor arrive on the big screen together in Black Widow.

Get a never-before-seen glimpse into Natasha Romanoff’s life before she became an Avenger as she confronts the darker parts of her past.

Black Widow is in theaters and on Disney+ with premier access July 9.

Read

Looking for your next beach read? Emily Henry’s People We Meet on Vacation will leave you feeling sun kissed.

Poppy and Alex are two best friends with opposite personalities. For the past ten summers they’ve enjoyed blissful week-long vacations together.

Two years ago, however, they ruined their perfect relationship and Poppy will do anything to make it right. In an attempt to make amends, they go on one final trip together and Poppy has a week to fix everything.

Will this vacation work or will unspoken truths get in the way?

Eat

This weekend, enjoy O.H. Sports Bar and Grill’s lobster boil special at Hollywood Casino in Columbus, featuring lobster tails, corn on the cob, potatoes and shrimp, all for $34.99. Keep the summer seafood coming with fish tacos, fish and chips and maybe a house margarita.

Weekend hours are Friday 3-11 p.m., Saturday noon-11 p.m. and Sunday noon-9 p.m.

