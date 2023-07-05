Lan Viet, Secret Invasion, Love, Theoretically

Eat

Lan Viet, which offers its savory flavors to both the Downtown North Market and Bridge Park North Market, provides fresh Vietnamese dishes that are equally suitable for pho fanatics and those new to the cuisine. The market boasts a menu full of authentic Vietnamese delicacies, such as tri-tip steak pho and banh mi. Whether you're craving a sweet, brothy pho or a protein-packed steak bowl, Lan Viet delivers made-to-order Vietnamese cuisine from the convenient confines of North Market.

Watch

Secret Invasion, the latest Disney+ miniseries, features Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Medelsohn as Talos as they attempt to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. This group of alien shapeshifters plot to take over the world using their imposter abilities. As our heroes find out that impostors have been among them for years, they are faced with the daunting question: who can you trust? This Phase 5 Marvel offering is sure to turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head.

Read

The Columbus Book Festival is just weeks away; prepare for this literary celebration through reading a book from one of its featured authors! New York Times Best Seller Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood is the third book in her collection of STEM romance novels. Theoretical physicist Elsie Hannaway is an adjunct professor by day and fake girlfriend by night, a side gig she uses to make up for her nonexistent paychecks. This allows Hannaway to take advantage of her innate people-pleasing skills while diligently catering to the needs of her clients. The one thing standing between Hannaway and her dream job is her favorite client’s older brother, a cold-hearted experimental physicist who ruined the career of her mentor and continues to undermine the reputation of theorists everywhere. On July 15, you can join Hazelwood at the Columbus Metropolitan Library on S. Grant Street as she discusses exclusive details about her latest charming rom-com.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.