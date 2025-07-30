Happy Gilmore 2, On Her Game and BrewDog

Expand Netflix

Watch

Nearly 30 years after the original cult classic, Happy Gilmore 2 has officially hit screens – bringing back Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, the hot-tempered hero, for another round of golf. Having retired after a family tragedy, the sequel follows Gilmore as he returns to the sport to help finance his daughter's ballet classes overseas. True to Sandler's style, the sequel delivers a perfect blend of chaotic comedy and heartfelt moments, joined by a flood of hilarious, celebrity cameos – and while Gilmore faces new challenges on and off the green, viewers will find one thing unchanged: the nostalgia. Fans of the classic and comedy lovers alike won't want to miss this one.

Expand Amazon

Read

In On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports, author Christine Brennan provides an illuminating portrait of Caitlin Clark's meteoric rise from the highest-scoring player in NCAA Division I history to an electrifying, record-breaking WNBA rookie. Through extensive reporting and interviews, Brennan explores both the triumphs and tensions Clark has faced thus far – from an Olympic team snub, to safety concerns, to outbreaks of mounting jealousy within the league. The book serves as both a critique of the WNBA's off-guard response to Clark's sudden cultural impact, and as a compelling sports narrative that explores the broader reflection of Title IX's legacy (the landmark decision that opened the floodgates for girls and women to play sports) – showing how one woman is helping redefine America's relationship with women's athletics.

Expand BrewDog

Eat

Founded in Scotland in 2007, BrewDog – once a small start-up – is now a globally-recognized craft-beer powerhouse operating out of a vast network of pubs, distilleries and bars across 57-plus countries. The company is known for pushing boundaries with both its marketing tactics and, of course, its bold brews: including famous selections such as its Punk IPA, Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane and more.

Expand BrewDog

BrewDog also pairs its inventive flavors with immersive brewery experiences – making its Columbus campus, which includes a hotel and taproom, a destination in its own right – and making it no surprise the company took this year's Best of the 'Bus "Best Brewery Experience" title.

Expand Dublin Irish Festival

Follow

As the Dublin Irish Festival approaches this weekend, we're following @dublinirishfest for festival updates, behind-the-scenes content and more. Follow these links to read on about the Best of the 'Bus winner and world-renowned celebration.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.