Happy Gilmore 2, On Her Game and BrewDog

What to read, eat and watch this weekend

by

Watch

Nearly 30 years after the original cult classic, Happy Gilmore 2 has officially hit screens – bringing back Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, the hot-tempered hero, for another round of golf. Having retired after a family tragedy, the sequel follows Gilmore as he returns to the sport to help finance his daughter's ballet classes overseas. True to Sandler's style, the sequel delivers a perfect blend of chaotic comedy and heartfelt moments, joined by a flood of hilarious, celebrity cameos – and while Gilmore faces new challenges on and off the green, viewers will find one thing unchanged: the nostalgia. Fans of the classic and comedy lovers alike won't want to miss this one. 

Read

In On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports, author Christine Brennan provides an illuminating portrait of Caitlin Clark's meteoric rise from the highest-scoring player in NCAA Division I history to an electrifying, record-breaking WNBA rookie. Through extensive reporting and interviews, Brennan explores both the triumphs and tensions Clark has faced thus far – from an Olympic team snub, to safety concerns, to outbreaks of mounting jealousy within the league. The book serves as both a critique of the WNBA's off-guard response to Clark's sudden cultural impact, and as a compelling sports narrative that explores the broader reflection of Title IX's legacy (the landmark decision that opened the floodgates for girls and women to play sports) – showing how one woman is helping redefine America's relationship with women's athletics. 

Eat 

Founded in Scotland in 2007, BrewDog – once a small start-up – is now a globally-recognized craft-beer powerhouse operating out of a vast network of pubs, distilleries and bars across 57-plus countries. The company is known for pushing boundaries with both its marketing tactics and, of course, its bold brews: including famous selections such as its Punk IPA, Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane and more.

BrewDog also pairs its inventive flavors with immersive brewery experiences – making its Columbus campus, which includes a hotel and taproom, a destination in its own right – and making it no surprise the company took this year's Best of the 'Bus "Best Brewery Experience" title. 

Follow

As the Dublin Irish Festival approaches this weekend, we're following @dublinirishfest for festival updates, behind-the-scenes content and more. Follow these links to read on about the Best of the 'Bus winner and world-renowned celebration

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more. 

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com