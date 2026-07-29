Spider-Man: Brand New Day; Beginning Middle End; and Bristol Republic

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Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest chapter in the friendly neighborhood superhero's story. Set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie finds Peter living alone and fighting crime full time in a New York City that no longer remembers him – and as mounting pressures trigger dangerous changes, he faces a powerful new enemy. Also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal, this star-studded film swings into theaters July 31.

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Acclaimed author Valeria Luiselli returns with Beginning Middle End, a warm and poetic novel about family, memory and starting over. Following the collapse of a marriage, a mother and her daughter travel to Sicily, where their journey becomes an exploration of family history, ancient myth and the stories that shape who we are. As the pair navigate new beginnings and changing relationships, Luiselli offers a thoughtful meditation on what it means to find your place in the world. The novel arrives July 28.

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Bristol Republic is soon bringing a taste of Nashville to Dublin with its new location in Bridge Park. Alongside its Southern-style barbecue, slow-smoked meats and signature burgers, the restaurant will debut The Saddle Club, a new cocktail lounge featuring creative drinks and an extensive collection of rare bourbons. Get a sneak peek at what's cooking – including personal recipes from Head Chef Greg Roy and Beverage Director Kevin Thompson here.

P.S. – Speaking of Dublin, don't forget to grab a bite to eat at the Dublin Irish Festival this weekend. A few fest favorites include: Celtic Pig, The Irish Baker, Schmidt's, Graeter's, Fat Boy Q, Dos Hermanos and more.

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This week, we're following world champion Irish dance duo, the @gardinerbrothers. Hear from them here before catching them at the Dublin Irish Festival.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.