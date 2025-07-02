Squid Game Season 3, Jill Is Not Happy and Roosters

Expand IMDb

Fan-favorite South Korean survival thriller, Squid Game, has returned for its third and final season, marking the end of main character Seong Gi-hun's harrowing journey in Netflix's most-viewed series. Across six brutish episodes, Gi-hun re-enters the deadly arena where cash-strapped contestants compete for money, facing ever more ruthless games, emotional betrayals and a shocking finale. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms this is the last season of the show, but its explosive ending suggests sprawling spin-off possibilities – possibly even in the U.S. Critics are hailing Season 3 as a powerful and fitting send-off, applauding its emotional depth and game design as among the best in the franchise.

Upper Arlington native Kaira Rouda delivers a chilling new domestic thriller with Jill Is Not Happy, a cat-and-mouse road-trip saga of a marriage unraveling under dark secrets and cunning twists. This award-winning, USA Today bestseller, praised for its razor-sharp suspense and unforgettable protagonist, cements Rouda's reputation in psychological fiction. Don't miss your chance to meet her in person as a featured author at the upcoming Columbus Book Festival, where she'll be sharing insights and signing copies! To learn more about Rouda's journey as an author, check out this article – and enter this week's Weekly Win for the chance to win a free copy of Jill Is Not Happy.

Claiming the title of Best Wings once again in our 2025 Best of the 'Bus readers' poll, Roosters Wings is loved for its crave-worthy sauces, crispy goodness and hearty portions. Founded in 1988 by Bob and Corinne Frick, this longtime, local favorite is the go-to spot for game-day grub, casual hangouts and wing lovers across Columbus. The restaurant also serves up delicious pizzas, subs, sandwiches and more. Fun, flavor and great hospitality – Roosters has it all. Be sure to stop by and taste what made them the city's #1 wings this year!

This week, we're following @joeyandjessicamusic, the winners of this year's Best of the 'Bus "Best Local Musician" category. Joey & Jessica are an acoustic duo who specialize in a wide variety of cover music.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.